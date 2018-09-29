Influence of  Maoists at urban areas in 18 states, says Home Ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A note prepared by security agencies reached the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stating that influence of urban activities of CPI (Maoists) were reported from at least 18 states.

The MHA has received requests from Punjab and Gujarat police that security-related expenditure given to the Naxal violence-affected states should also be extended to others affected by Maoists activities in urban areas. The two states have informed the MHA that they witnessed overground activities of CPI (Maoist) in the last 4-5 years.

Gujarat has asked for regular sharing of intelligence regarding visits of activists with Maoist leanings and their activities in urban areas. The two states have referred to a document, allegedly prepared by Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy, which dwelt on the prospect of Naxalism in Punjab.

Quoting the note, sources said the top decision-making body of the Maoists controls the urban activities through various regional bureaux and sub-committees, including those involved in mass organisations. The note states that the mass organisations represent the link between rural and urban areas. “Such organisations are also used to supply men and material from the urban centres to rural areas and recruitment of educated urban youth as leaders of the party like the work done by GN Saibaba, ex-Joint Secretary of Revolutionary Democratic Front.

The prominent areas identified in this plan included the Surat-Pune industrial corridor, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Coimbatore.” The note also talks about the activities of Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners, and Mazdoor Sangthan Samiti.