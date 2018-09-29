J-K government directs schools to organise activities, parades to celebrate 'Surgical Strike Day'

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A year after the Army conducted a surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and targeted militant launch pads, inflicting heavy casualties on militants, the Governor's administration in the state has directed the education department to organise activities in schools from September 28 to 30 to celebrate "Surgical Strike Day".

The state government has directed schools with NCC units to organise a parade on that day. Schools have also been directed to invite war veterans to give motivational talks.

The order also directed the Director, School Education, of Kashmir and Jammu and principals of Sainik Schools to have the schoolchildren pledge their support to the armed forces by writing letters or cards to them, addressed to the nearest Army formations. "The schools shall also arrange blank cards for the children for writing and creating messages".

The Director School Education of Kashmir and Jammu regions were directed to tie-up with Police Public Schools and Army Goodwill Schools for observance of the "Surgical Strike Day".

The Education department officials were directed to send one page report of the activities along with pictures and videos to the office of the Education Secretary through Director School Education of Kashmir and Jammu regions.

Both the directors have been directed to consolidate the report and send it to Secretary to Government Education Department by or before October 1.

The move has not gone well with the academicians in the Valley.

"The BJP government is trying to politicise the Education department of the State too. This (surgical strike) was a military exercise and there was no need to politicise it. Education should be delinked from politics," said Abdul Aziz, a government teacher.

The firebrand independent MLA Er Sheikh Abdur Rashid also questioned the government for directing schools to celebrate the "Surgical Strike Day".

"The Kashmiris are in desperate need of peace and unfortunately, they are being asked to celebrate violence. Only for political gains, the government is indulging in politicizing the educational institutions," Rashid said.

He said rather than celebrating the day, central government should have announced welfare and developmental measures for border people, whose lives have become miserable due to increasing animosity of India, Pakistani troops at the borders.