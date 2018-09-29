Lynching victim Pehlu Khan's son, witnesses shot at in Rajasthan

By IANS

JAIPUR: Unidentified assailants on Saturday opened fire at a car in which Rajasthan lynching victim Pehlu Khan's son Irshad, and other key witnesses in the 2017 case were going, officials said.

They were on their way to a court in Rajasthan's Behrod for a hearing. Pehlu Khan was lynched by a mob last year on the suspicion of smuggling cows.

Irshad has lodged a complaint in Alwar alleging "some unidentified miscreants opened fire on their car while they were on their way to Behrod to appear for a hearing".

He was accompanied by key witnesses in the case who were to appear in the court to register their statement. Those in the car included Ajmat, Rafeeq, Areef and human rights activist Asad.

Irshad said at around 9 a.m., a black car, having no number plate, overtook them and one of its occupants called them to say that they should not go to depose as witnesses in the case.

Also, they were asked to stop the car but when they did not, they were shot at. Soon after, they went towards Behrod side while Pehlu Khan's son and the witnesses went back to Alwar.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Rajendra Singh said the case will be thoroughly investigated. He also said the footage collected from CCTVs was being reviewed.

Asked why they did not get a complaint register in Behrod, Irshad said "they were too scared and hence preferred to stop their car in Alwar". However, Singh said had they lodged their complaint in Behrod, the culprits might have been booked earlier.

Pehlu Khan's son has requested officials to shift the case to Alwar or Tijara, saying it is risky for them to travel to Behrod each time for a hearing as they have been getting constant threats there.