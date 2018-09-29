Home Nation

No relief on fuel prices hike, petrol nears Rs 91/ltr in Mumbai

On Friday, the petrol was being retailed at Rs 90.57 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 79.01 per litre in Mumbai.

Published: 29th September 2018 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

Cost of the fuel in all the key cities are at their record levels. (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across India as the fuel prices entered new record height on Saturday.

While petrol has touched Rs 83.40 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre, while diesel is being sold at a historic high of Rs 74.63 (increase by Rs 0.21) per litre in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol is up by Rs 0.22 to be retailed at Rs 90.75 in Mumbai, while diesel is being capped at Rs 79.23 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre.

On Friday, the petrol was being retailed at Rs 90.57 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 79.01 per litre in Mumbai. A litre of petrol and diesel was sold at Rs.83.22 and Rs.74.42, respectively in the national capital yesterday.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fuel prices Petrol prices Diesel pries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai