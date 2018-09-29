Police file chargesheet against rumour mongers accused of killing Tripura artist

By UNI

AGARTALA: Police has submitted a chargesheet to the court within three months of the gruesome killing of Sukanta Chakraborty (33), an artist of Sabroom in South Tripura, by a group of rumour mongers.

Sukanta was lynched on June 28 last at Kalacherra area of Sabroom when he was protesting against the public rumour of child lifting on behalf of district administration.

A group of youths attacked him and hacked him to death in the local market in presence of police.

The investigating officer (IO) has filed the 455 pages charge-sheet before the court of sub-divisional magistrate against 18 accused persons and prayed for beginning of the trial of the case.

The investigation team submitted substantial evidences including video footages, still pictures, different posts of social media, media coverage, eye-witnesses, post-mortem and forensic reports in the charge sheet.

Police said that the investing team could file an additional charge-sheet, as many of the accused found in the video footage of the lynching are still beyond the reach of police.

Immediately after the incident, state government had suspended four police personnel including an Assistant Sub Inspector, a constable and two riflemen of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) for negligence in duty and alleged failure in protecting an anti-rumour campaigner who had killed Sukanta Chakraborty.

As many as five persons were killed and more than 30 injured in the attack of rumour mongers in the state in two weeks of time.