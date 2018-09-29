Home Nation

Police files FIR after national flag displayed upside down in BJP rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

A local resident, Vinod Nijhawan, in a complaint alleged the national flag was disrespected during the rally led by senior BJP leader and former state minister Rajiv Jasrotia in Kathua district.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes. (EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: The national flag was allegedly displayed upside down during a rally led by senior BJP leader Rajiv Jasrotia in Kathua district, following which an FIR was lodged for insulting the tricolour, police said Saturday.

The FIR was registered Friday against unknown persons in Kathua Police Station under Section 2 (insulting the national flag or the Constitution) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, a police official told PTI.

A local resident, Vinod Nijhawan, in a complaint alleged the national flag was disrespected during the rally led by Jasrotia, who is a former minister, and BJP candidate Rahul Dev Sharma Thursday, the official said.

Jasrotia, who is the BJP MLA from Kathua constituency, had accompanied Sharma in a procession from his Shiv Nagar residence to file nomination papers for ward number 19 Thursday for the Urban Local Body polls.

The complainant presented a video clip purportedly showing a person, just behind the BJP legislator, holding the tricolor upside down during the procession which covered a distance of over two km, the official said.

In his complaint, Nijhawan said the act was "very heinous" and hurt the "sentiments of the patriotic citizens of India".

The official said an investigation was underway in the matter.

