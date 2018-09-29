Home Nation

Prime witness in Bihar BJP leader Visheshwar Ojha murder case shot dead; another left gravely injured

The two eyewitnesses in the 2016 murder of Ojha had recently recorded their statements in a local court, following which the district police had withdrawn their security cover.

Published: 29th September 2018

By Express News Service

PATNA: A prime eyewitness in the murder case of Bihar BJP vice-president Visheshwar Ojha was shot dead and another was left badly injured by unidentified assailants in Bhojpur district on Friday.

Kamal Kishore Mishra, 40, was shot at near his home in Sonbarsa village under Karnamepur police station when he was returning home with fodder for his cattle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Another eyewitness in the same murder case, Amarkant Mishra, who was nearby, was also shot at by the assailants when he raised an alarm. He is being treated at a hospital in Ara, where his condition remains serious.

"Raids are being conducted across the district to nab the killers after getting information about their looks," said Bhojpur SP Avakash Kumar. Police sources said the assailants, who had come on a motorcycle, fled the spot after spraying bullets at the two men.

The two eyewitnesses in the 2016 murder of Ojha had recently recorded their statements in a local court, following which the district police had withdrawn their security cover, said sources.

It was in Sonbarsa village that state BJP vice-president and Shahpur MLA Vishweshwar Ojha, 50, was shot dead on February 12, 2016. He had 17 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, lodged against him at various police stations.

