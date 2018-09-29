Punjab AIG booked on rape charges

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Friday booked its own officer on charges of rape and sexual harassment. Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Randhir Singh Uppal was booked under these charges for allegedly sexually harassing a law student for the last four months. Confirming that a case had been registered against Uppal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Lakhbir Singh said, “A case has been registered at Cantonment Police Station in this connection and further investigations are underway.”

The case was registered after an inquiry by IGP (Crime) Vibhu Raj on the law student’s complaint in Amritsar on the issue. Sources said that Uppal had been sending the woman WhatsApp messages and also tracking her location on phone. She recorded one of that video calls and saved other messages and handed over the evidence to the police.

The complainant had alleged that her repeated pleas had fallen on deaf ears as he was not ready to relent and threatened her. Meanwhile Uppal refuted the allegations and said that he knew the girl’s family and they urged him to keep a watch on her.