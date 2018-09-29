Home Nation

Rail Neer plant commissioned by IRCTC in 2015: Railway sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rail Neer plant in Amethi was commissioned by the IRCTC in 2015, railway sources said Saturday, contradicting the Congress' claims that it was set up in 2014.

In a tweet on Friday, the Congress had claimed that the plant was set up in 2014 but a tweet from the BJP handle later said it was commissioned in 2015.

Officers in the know said while the plant was announced in the budget of 2010-2011 and it's foundation stone was laid in February 2014, just before the elections.

It was in June 2015 that it was commissioned by IRCTC, they said.

The plant has a capacity to produce 72,000 units of bottled water per day for the Indian Railways and is located 125 km away from Lucknow Railway Station at the UPSIDC site in Tikaria in Amethi district.

It supplies Rail Neer water to major stations like Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

