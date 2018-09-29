Home Nation

Railway misses track renewal targets

Incidentally, the poor maintenance of tracks and pending track renewals are one of the major reasons for train accidents. Over 50 per cent of train accidents in last five years were due to derailments

Published: 29th September 2018 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Track

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could affect the Indian Railways' efforts to ensure safety of its passengers, about 13 of 16 zonal railways have failed to achieve targets for rail and sleeper renewals so far this year.

Another area of concern is slow progress of commissioning of new line, gauge conversion and doubling target for 2018-19 due to shortage of rails.

Incidentally, the poor maintenance of tracks and pending track renewals are one of the major reasons for train accidents. Over 50 per cent of train accidents in last five years were due to derailments.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has emphasised on rail track renewals be given top priority, with the target set at 3,900 km for 2018-19. The "not satisfactory" progress of thorough rail renewal, through sleeper renewal, turnout renewal and some other renewals were flagged during an infrastructure review meeting by Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani.

The thorough track renewal is lowest in East Coast Railway (26 per cent), followed by North Central Railway (27 per cent) and Eastern Railway and North Western Railway (30 per cent). Also, there has been poor progress in deep screening turnouts and through sleeper renewals.

As many as 12 General Managers have flagged shortage of rails, cables, sleepers and other items as reason for delays in meeting their targets.

The shortage of rails has been bothering Indian Railways for quite some time. After SAIL failed to provide rails to the public transporter, Jindal Steel was roped in to meet the demand. There is still a lot to fill up as against the demand of 15 lakh tones of rails, the availability is only half.

"A majority of GMs raised issue of shortage of rails as a primary reason for delay in commissioning of new line targets. They said targets will only be met if rails are supplied in time," said a senior railway official.

Track renewals involve the replacement of existing rails or sleepers, separately or together with new or second hand serviceable material. "The Chairman directed all GMs to ensure that targets are met and share month-wise planning with the Railway Board. There is a proper monitoring and tracking of the targets. We expect to achieve it," the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
train track renewal train derailment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan speaks as Katrina Kaif looks on during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan in Mumbai on Thursday Sept 27 2018. | PTI
Aamir Khan borrows mom’s Soorma for Thugs Of Hindostan
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead