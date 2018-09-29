Slab falls off railway overbridge in Kolkata, woman killed

By IANS

KOLKATA: A woman was killed while another sustained serious injury as a concrete slab fell off a foot overbridge inside the Baruipur railway station premises under the Eastern Railway here on Friday evening.

The authority said two railway employees were suspended immediately after the incident and a high-level probe initiated.

"Ashima Pramanik, a resident of Baruipur, was killed after a concrete slab from the overbridge in Baruipur railway station fell off on her on Friday evening. Another woman has sustained injury in the incident," Chief Public Relation Officer of the Eastern Railway Rabi Mahapatra said.

Baruipur is a suburban railway junction under the Sealdah south division.

"This was an accident. We have immediately suspended two persons. An inquiry committee has been formed that would look into the matter and submit report within seven days. Strict action would be taken against those found guilty," he said.

According to locals and daily passengers, the foot overbridge was in a bad condition due to lack of maintenance.