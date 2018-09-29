Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh seeks better planning, organised development in NCR

With regard to the issue of disaster management, the top bureaucrat said officials must ensure effective action to stop the trend of unauthorised construction.

Published: 29th September 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

NCR

For representational purposes

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday directed officials of the National Capital Region (NCR) falling in the state to ensure that smaller cities in the region are better planned.

Presiding over the meeting of the NCR Steering Committee, Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey asked officials of the departments concerned to prepare a "better organised master plan for small cities in the NCR," said an official.

With regard to the issue of disaster management, the top bureaucrat said officials must ensure effective action to stop the trend of unauthorised construction.

He said that in order to ensure a well-balanced economic development in the NCR, strengthening of road connectivity with neighbouring Delhi and Haryana is a must.

The Chief Secretary further reiterated that infrastructure is the engine of growth and hence officials must ensure that roads and other critical components for development get proper attention from them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh NCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai