Uttar Pradesh seeks better planning, organised development in NCR

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday directed officials of the National Capital Region (NCR) falling in the state to ensure that smaller cities in the region are better planned.

Presiding over the meeting of the NCR Steering Committee, Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey asked officials of the departments concerned to prepare a "better organised master plan for small cities in the NCR," said an official.

With regard to the issue of disaster management, the top bureaucrat said officials must ensure effective action to stop the trend of unauthorised construction.

He said that in order to ensure a well-balanced economic development in the NCR, strengthening of road connectivity with neighbouring Delhi and Haryana is a must.

The Chief Secretary further reiterated that infrastructure is the engine of growth and hence officials must ensure that roads and other critical components for development get proper attention from them.