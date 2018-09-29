Home Nation

Yaseen Malik, Mirwaiz Moulvi released, no relief for Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Yaseen Malik was arrested from his Maisuma early yesterday to prevent him from leading protest march in the civil lines.

Published: 29th September 2018 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Hurriyat separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani | PTI

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) chairman Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yaseen Malik were released from house arrest and detention respectively.

There was no relief for chairman of hardline HC Syed Ali Shah Geelani who remained under house arrest.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for a general strike and protests against death of 24-year-old Mohammad Saleem Malik in security force action during Cordon and search Operation (CASO) at Noorbagh in the downtown on Thursday.

Malik was arrested from his Maisuma early yesterday to prevent him from leading protest march in the civil lines.

However, Malik was released last night, a spokesman for the front said.

Large number of security forces and state police personnel, who were deployed outside the Nigeen house of Mirwaiz yesterday morning to prevent him from moving out, has been withdrawn last night.

The HC chairman was informed that he can move outside his residence since restrictions have been lifted.

