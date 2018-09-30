16 trekkers rescued from Himachal Pradesh's Pangi valley

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

ÇHANDIGARH: A group of 16 trekkers, including 10 foreigners, who went missing after they lost contact due to inclement weather conditions in Pangi valley of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, have been rescued. Sources said that the trekkers that included nine UK nationals, including eight men and one women and one Irish national, besides three residents of Uttarakhand and local Lahaul resident, have reached Sarchu in the Lahaul area along with the search party.

A team of policemen, local porters and mountaineering experts were conducting a search operation to locate the group, which was supposed to return to the base camp on Saturday. On September 17, the group reached Hiltwan in Pangi region of the district. The next day, it proceeded to Tharu Nala accompanied by 17 local porters. Two days later, they trekked towards Bhujpatra mountains and stayed there while the porters returned to the base camp. The porters informed them that the trekkers had enough food and medicines with them. Since the trekkers were untraceable and there was heavy snow in the region, the Chamba district administration had yesterday dispatched teams of mountaineers and police to trace the trekkers.

Pangi valley located in Pir Panjal ranges is one of the remotest areas of Chamba district. The area has very old monasteries which are practically cut off from the rest of the world. It is assessable from Chamba district through Saach pass. However, the pass remains closed for about six months a year due to heavy snow.

Till date over 2,000 people including 30 foreigners have been rescued since September 24. Out of these, 211 were airlifted and the remaining evacuated by road via under-constructed Rohtang tunnel from Lahaul-Spiti. Two light utility helicopters were additionally deployed along with three IAF choppers, including MI-17, to speed-up the rescue in Lahaul.