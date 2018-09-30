30 million square feet of green building footprint: Confederation of Indian Industry

By PTI

GUWAHATI: More than 30 million square feet of green building footprint has been created by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a CII member said here on Sunday.

The CII has rated three green building projects in Meghalaya which includes the Raj Bhavan, North Eastern Council Secretariat and the cleanest village Mawlynnong, CII member Ramendra Nath Baishya told PTI.

In Assam five projects including the GNRC Healthcare Centre, Miles Bronson Residential School, Royal Global School, NPS International School in Guwahati and Baligaon village in Sonitpur district, said Baishya who is also the Chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects, Assam Chapter.

Fifteen projects in different parts of Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura also under certification for the Green building movement in North East, he added.

The CII-IGBC is observing World Green Building Week which concludes Sunday to underline the need and importance of green buildings for a greener and healthier tomorrow.

The theme for this year is "Home Green Home" and through this campaign the CII-IGBC has highlighted that when homes are green they use less water, optimises energy efficiency, conserves natural resources, generates less waste and also provide healthier spaces for people as compared to a conventional home, he added.

A green home has tremendous benefits, both tangible and intangible with the tangible benefits leading to energy savings to the tune of 30 to 40 per cent and water savings to an extent of 20 to 30 per cent over the conventional home.

The intangible benefits include better health of occupants through abundant day lighting in every part of the house and enhanced ventilation as compared to conventional homes.

CII-IGBC has demonstrated a clear business case for green buildings with construction costs coming down to about two to three per cent over conventional building and today homes, cities, villages, schools, infrastructure projects, places of worship among others adopting IGBC standards, Baishya pointed out.

"CII-IGBC aspires that the place we live, work study, play, commute will all go the green way and in the process facilitate in building a greener and healthier India," he added.