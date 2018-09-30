Home Nation

30 million square feet of green building footprint: Confederation of Indian Industry

Fifteen projects in different parts of Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura also under certification for the Green building movement in North East.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Buildings

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: More than 30 million square feet of green building footprint has been created by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a CII member said here on Sunday.

The CII has rated three green building projects in Meghalaya which includes the Raj Bhavan, North Eastern Council Secretariat and the cleanest village Mawlynnong, CII member Ramendra Nath Baishya told PTI.

In Assam five projects including the GNRC Healthcare Centre, Miles Bronson Residential School, Royal Global School, NPS International School in Guwahati and Baligaon village in Sonitpur district, said Baishya who is also the Chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects, Assam Chapter.

Fifteen projects in different parts of Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura also under certification for the Green building movement in North East, he added.

The CII-IGBC is observing World Green Building Week which concludes Sunday to underline the need and importance of green buildings for a greener and healthier tomorrow.

The theme for this year is "Home Green Home" and through this campaign the CII-IGBC has highlighted that when homes are green they use less water, optimises energy efficiency, conserves natural resources, generates less waste and also provide healthier spaces for people as compared to a conventional home, he added.

A green home has tremendous benefits, both tangible and intangible with the tangible benefits leading to energy savings to the tune of 30 to 40 per cent and water savings to an extent of 20 to 30 per cent over the conventional home.

The intangible benefits include better health of occupants through abundant day lighting in every part of the house and enhanced ventilation as compared to conventional homes.

CII-IGBC has demonstrated a clear business case for green buildings with construction costs coming down to about two to three per cent over conventional building and today homes, cities, villages, schools, infrastructure projects, places of worship among others adopting IGBC standards, Baishya pointed out.

"CII-IGBC aspires that the place we live, work study, play, commute will all go the green way and in the process facilitate in building a greener and healthier India," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Confederation of Indian Industry CII

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead