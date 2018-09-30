Home Nation

All aid to Bru refugees to stop from Monday: Centre

The notification was issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Panisagar in North Tripura district, Lalnemmemi Darlong.

Published: 30th September 2018 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would discontinue all kinds of subsistence allowances, including ration supplies and cash dole, to the Bru refugees from Monday, an official notification said.

The notification was issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Panisagar in North Tripura district, Lalnemmemi Darlong, on Saturday.

The MHA has directed to stop all kinds of allowances, including cash dole and ration supplies, from October 1, to the Mizoram Bru refugees, sheltered in six evacuee camps in North Tripura district in Tripura.

The MHA instruction came on September 25.

MHA Special Secretary (Internal Security) Rina Mitra, Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg and others had said in August that all refugee camps in Tripura would be shut down if the Brus failed to return to Mizoram within September.

Reacting to the notification, the president of Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Coordination Committee (MBDPCC), L Laldinliana, said he was aware of the government's decision.

"We are aware of this. We shall convene a meeting tomorrow with all refugees who are still here in Tripura and decide about our next course of action," he said.

Laldinliana also said the refugee body is contemplating writing to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and other authorities, seeking respite.

So far, 40 families have returned to Mizoram from six relief camps in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions in North Tripura district.

However, over 32,000 refugees are still sheltered in relief camps in the state.

The repatriation process had started on August 25 and concluded on September 25 this year.

Thousands of Brus had been lodged in the Tripura relief camps since late 1997 in the wake of a communal tension triggered by the brutal killing of Lalzawmliana, a forest guard, inside the Dampa Tiger Reserve on October 21, 1997, by Bru National Liberation Front (BNLF) militants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bru refugees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead