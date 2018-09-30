Army open fires as Pakistan chopper violates Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

JAMMU: A Pakistani chopper violated Sunday the Indian airspace along the line of control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir but turned back after it was "engaged by air sentries", the Army said.

#WATCH A Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/O4QHxCf7CR — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm.

"Air sentries at forward location had engaged it with small arms," he said.

He said it was most likely a civilian chopper and was flying very high.

Officials said a white helicopter crossed into the Indian airspace in Gulpur sector and hovered over there for sometime before turning back.

Three forward posts fired small arms after noticing the airspace violation, the sources said.

The incident comes after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's statement in the UN General Assembly yesterday, where she said Pakistan's commitment to terrorism as an instrument of official policy has not abated one bit.

She also said that even as the perpetrators of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York met their fate, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed still roams the streets of Pakistan with impunity.

"In our case, terrorism is bred not in some faraway land, but across our border to the west. Our neighbour's expertise is not restricted to spawning grounds for terrorism; it is also an expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity," Swaraj said.

She also told the world leaders at the General Assembly's 73rd session that the most startling evidence of Pakistan's duplicity was the fact that Osama Bin Laden, the architect and ideologue of 9/11 terror attack was given safe haven in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, said that while India staunchly believes in peace and is committed to taking it forward, it would not come at the cost of compromising its self-respect and sovereignty.

Recalling the 2016 surgical strikes, Modi said Indian troops gave a befitting reply to the "audacity of a proxy war" under the "garb of terrorism".