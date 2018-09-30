Arvind Kejriwal triggers row over Apple employee killing in UP, says BJP doesn't protect Hindus

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party over the murder of an Apple executive in Uttar Pradesh by a constable, saying the saffron party does not protect the interests of even Hindus.

In a series of tweets, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader asked why Vivek Tiwari was killed even though he was a Hindu when the BJP claims to be a protector of Hindus.

"Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu. Then, why they killed him? The BJP is not a well-wisher of Hindus. They (BJP) will not even think for two minutes if they will have to kill all Hindus to grab power," said Kejriwal, who also spoke to Tiwari's wife on the telephone.

Kejriwal's tweets drew sharp reaction from the BJP.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Twitter asked AAP workers to see how "narrow-minded" Kejriwal was.

He said his party was with the family of the deceased and action would be taken against those behind the murder.

Responding, Kejriwal said: "BJP called us narrow-minded when we asked for justice."

Vivek Tiwari (38) was shot Saturday by constables Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar while he was going to drop his colleague Sana Khan.

The two constables were arrested and dismissed from the job and an FIR was registered in the matter on the basis of a complaint by Sana.

Tiwari was Sunday cremated at Bhaisakund in present of state minister Brijesh Pathak and local MLA Ashutosh Tondon and others.

When asked about the incident Pathak said, "It's an unfortunate incident and we are with the family members of the victim. We will try to fast-track the case so that the family can get justice. I will also request Principal Secretary Home and the DGP to post sensitive policemen in big cities."

"We will ensure strict action against the guilty. If needed, a CBI probe will also be recommended," he added.

Expressing grief over the incident, UP DGP OP Singh said no amount of apology would suffice for the loss of a precious life or heal and wounds of the devastated family.

"My heart goes out for the little daughters, wife and family members of Vivek Tiwari. I share my grief with them," he said, adding such deviant, "criminal behaviour" was reprehensible and deserved the strictest punishment.

"We are determined to punish and wean out such rogues in uniform who hang our heads in shame, at the same time we have also embarked on systemic reforms through behavioural training and humanisation of the force," the DGP said.

"As we are striving hard for a 360-degree reform of UP Police, it's my request to all of you to not consider the aberration of Lucknow incident as a reflection of what we truly stand for. I solicit your forgiveness, best wishes and cooperation in the journey of reformation ahead," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday said a CBI inquiry would be recommended if needed.

Constable Chaudhary, however, said after noticing some "suspicious activity", he asked the victim to come out of the SUV but he did not and instead tried to hit him and he had to open fire in self-defence.

A fired bullet pierced the windscreen as the car rammed into a pillar, police had said.

The autopsy report had later confirmed the death was caused by gunshot injuries.

District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the case and a SIT was also constituted by the DGP to probe the matter.

(With Inputs from PTI)