Black flags shown to BJP leaders in Bihar

By IANS

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and two MPs of his party -- Bihar BJP President Nityanand Rai and Bhojpuri actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari -- were on Sunday shown black flags by Swarn Sena activists at different places in Bihar.

The protesters also shouted 'go back' slogans against Modi, Rai and Tiwari.

The Swarn Sena supporters waved black flags at Sushil Kumar Modi in Darbhanga district, following which police beat them up.

The activists of the upper castes' organisation were protesting against the restoration of the provision for immediate arrest under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that had been removed by the March 20 Supreme Court verdict.

The apex court had ruled that there would be no automatic arrest of an accused following a complaint moved under the Act.

Rai, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ujiyarpur, was shown black flags in Sitamarhi district while Tiwari, the BJP MP from Delhi, came in for similar treatment in Bhabhua, the district headquarters of Kaimur. Tiwari also hails from Bihar.

On Saturday, Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey was shown black flags in Madhubani district and in Bhagalpur district on Friday.

The protesters also shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that though the BJP was voted to power due to their overwhelming support in 2014, the party was acting against the interests of the upper castes.