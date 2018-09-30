Home Nation

Centre has not asked her to delegate financial powers: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi said the Home Ministry's letter advised her to follow Rule 13 (3) of Delegation of Financial Powers Rules.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said the Centre's communication on increasing the delegated financial powers of the union territory government did not mandate her to delegate any of her financial powers.

"Some vested interests" circulated a Union Home Ministry letter over delegation of financial powers, she said adding no request had been received from the government seeking delegation of powers.

"The letter nowhere mandates or directs me as the Lt Governor to delegate any of my financial powers... the discretion to delegate powers is entirely with the Lt Governor only," Bedi said in WhatsApp message to mediapersons late Saturday night.

On the contrary, the letter "is alerting me that I should remain responsiblefor correctness and appropriateness of all financial decisions," said Bedi, who has been at loggerheads with the Congress government since she assumed office in May 2016.

She made the clarification shortly after the chief minister's office made public the letter from the home ministry doubling the delegated financial powers of the Puducherry government to sanction projects from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore.

The Centre's communique has said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had made a request to the Union Home Ministry on August 31 regarding the delegation of financial powers for approval, sanction of projects and schemes. It has been approved and enhanced to Rs 100 crore from Rs 50 crore.

Bedi said the Home Ministry's letter advised her to follow Rule 13 (3) of Delegation of Financial Powers Rules.

According to her, the rule says 'I may do not shall do - and further states that if I do the delegation I remain responsible for their correctness, regularity and propriety of the decisions taken by the said delegated officer." 

She asked where the letter directs the Lieutenant Governor's office to delegate the powers.

"I shall apply my mind at that time to take a suitable decision as and when it comes... I in the meanwhile continue to remain duty bound and accountable to protect the public money as mandated by law," Bedi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry Kiran Bedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead