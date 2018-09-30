Home Nation

Congress asks why LIC is bailing out  IL&FS

Vallabh said that IL&FS was saddled with a long-term debt of over Rs 91,000 crore due to public and private sector banks.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Why are the Prime Minister and the finance minister selling family silver by asking public sector LIC to bail out private company IL&FS, the Congress asked on Saturday while taking a dig at the Centre’s economic policies.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said: “In the last four and a half years, the Modi government has systematically demolished the foundations of the banking and financial services sector of the country.’’
He cited over 400 per cent increase in NPAs of banks, a dozen bank fraud cases involving more than Rs 1 lakh crore, eroding the small savings of the common people to support his charge, and pointed out how the government was going to sell the family silver of 38 crore LIC policy holders to bail out loss-making banks and financial institutions.

“The latest is the bailing out of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), which is 60 per cent privately owned. Out of this 36 per cent is owned by foreign entities and 39.43 per cent is owned by public banks and the Life Insurance Corporation of India,” said Vallabh.

Vallabh said that IL&FS was saddled with a long-term debt of over Rs 91,000 crore due to public and private sector banks. The total debt of IL&FS increased by a whopping Rs 42,420 crore in just four years of the Modi government, indicating an increase of debt at the rate of Rs 900 crore per month.

“If we add long-term and short-term debt, it is more than Rs 1,20,000 crore,” said Vallabh, adding that “By forcing LIC and SBI to inject Rs 7,500 crore in IL&FS, the government is only providing a ‘band-aid’ to a problem that requires surgery.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LIC IL&FS Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead