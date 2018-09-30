Home Nation

Explore use of advanced technology in giving info under RTI: Supreme Court

The top court said the right to acquire and disseminate information has been regarded as an intrinsic component of freedom of speech and expression.

Published: 30th September 2018 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

RTI-generic1

Representative image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to explore the use of advanced technology for providing information to differently-abled persons under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Observing that information makes an individual "empowered", the top court said the right to acquire and disseminate information has been regarded as an intrinsic component of freedom of speech and expression.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said such people should have a functional facility to receive the information as permissible under the Right to Information Act.

"We think it appropriate to ask the authorities to explore any kind of advanced technology that has developed in the meantime so that other methods can be introduced," the bench said.

The judgement came on a plea filed by Aseer Jamal who had contended that illiterate persons and the visually impaired persons or persons afflicted by other kinds of disabilities are not in a position to get the information under RTI Act.

He said that certain provisions of the act are not accessible to orthopedically impaired persons, persons below the poverty line and persons who do not have any access to the Internet.

While asking the authorities to look for alternative methods, the apex court asked him to submit a representation to the competent authority for pointing out any other mode available for getting information under the RTI Act.

It noted the submission of Attorney General K K Venugopal that several states provide information in Braille since 2012.

The AG told the bench that every time the authority receives an RTI application seeking information in Braille, it prepares a reply in the printed format and forwards it to the National Institute for the Visually Handicapped where it is converted to Braille.

"In view of the obtaining situation, as has been brought out by the attorney general for India, as presently advised, we are disposed to think that no further direction needs to be issued except granting liberty to the petitioner to submit a representation to the competent authority pointing out any other mode(s) available for getting information under the act.

"If such a representation is submitted, the same shall be dealt not only with sympathy but also with concern and empathy. We say so as differently-abled persons, which include visually impaired persons, should have the functional facility to receive such information as permissible under the act. They should not be deprived of the benefit of such a utility," the bench said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament