Former Russian president Stalin was instrumental in killing Netaji: Subramanian Swamy

By PTI

AGARTALA: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said that former President of Russia, Joseph Stalin, was instrumental in "murdering" Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and he did not die in plane crash in 1945 as is widely believed.

Addressing an event organized by Sanskritik Gaurav Sangstha at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan here, Swamy said that Bose had sought shelter in Communist Russia where he was later killed.

"Bose did not die in 1945. It is wrong. It is a conspiracy of Nehru and the Japenese. Subhash Chandra Bose sought shelter in Russia and was granted asylum. Jawaharlal Nehru knew everything. Later, Bose was murdered there," he said.

Swamy also claimed that British colonial rulers granted Independence to India due to Netaji Subhash Chandra Boses Azad Hind government which was formed in Singapore 75 years back.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (File photo)

Recounting former British Prime Minister Clement Attlees visit to India in 1948, Swamy said that the British PM admitted that they realised it would be tough for the British if Indians, who were much more in number than the colonialists, took up arms against the Britishers.

Swamy also said Article 370 of the Constitution, which allows special status to Kashmir, can be scrapped by adding only a notification by the President of India.

"Even a vote in the Parliament is not necessary to remove Article 370. The President of India can issue a notification and it can be removed, he said. He said the roads were further cleared for building Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. My petition can have fast judgement in the Court. The Supreme Court said 4-5 days back that there will be no review of a 1995 verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the issue," he said.