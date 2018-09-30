General Elections 2019: Congress to hear 'people's voice' for its manifesto

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the 2019 general elections inching closer, the Congress party has decided to give people's voice the "first priority" before preparing the roadmap of its polls manifesto.

The party has finalised 21 issues for its manifesto and has made 20 sub groups to focus on the agenda.

The decision was taken in a 19-member Manifesto Committee meeting, headed by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday.

"In the meeting, it has been decided that by November 8 every group will be visiting six to eight states for each subject. We are preparing people's Manifesto. We will complete the entire process by end of November. Following that, we will hold press conference wherein we will speak on what the Bharatiya Janata Party has done in the last four years," committee member Bhalchandra Mungekar told ANI.

"The agendas which we are going to focus on include inflation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), false promises of the present BJP government, demonetisation and the Rafale deal, which is the biggest scam in the Defence Ministry," Mungekar added.

Another committee member Sushmita Dev told ANI that party has given the responsibility of different topics to all the sub groups.

"We have made a broad outline of the manifesto. The committee will work after listening to the people and not just by sitting behind closed doors. Women Reservation Bill was there in 2014 manifesto. It will be the topmost priority this time too," Dev said.