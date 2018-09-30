Home Nation

General Elections 2019: Congress to hear 'people's voice' for its manifesto

The Congress party has finalised 21 issues for its manifesto and has made 20 sub groups to focus on the agenda.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the 2019 general elections inching closer, the Congress party has decided to give people's voice the "first priority" before preparing the roadmap of its polls manifesto.

The party has finalised 21 issues for its manifesto and has made 20 sub groups to focus on the agenda.

The decision was taken in a 19-member Manifesto Committee meeting, headed by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday.

"In the meeting, it has been decided that by November 8 every group will be visiting six to eight states for each subject. We are preparing people's Manifesto. We will complete the entire process by end of November. Following that, we will hold press conference wherein we will speak on what the Bharatiya Janata Party has done in the last four years," committee member Bhalchandra Mungekar told ANI.

"The agendas which we are going to focus on include inflation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), false promises of the present BJP government, demonetisation and the Rafale deal, which is the biggest scam in the Defence Ministry," Mungekar added.

Another committee member Sushmita Dev told ANI that party has given the responsibility of different topics to all the sub groups.

"We have made a broad outline of the manifesto. The committee will work after listening to the people and not just by sitting behind closed doors. Women Reservation Bill was there in 2014 manifesto. It will be the topmost priority this time too," Dev said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress General Elections 2019 General Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament