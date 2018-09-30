Home Nation

ISI runs Pakistan, no point holding talks with them: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy said there was no point holding talks with Pakistan as the neighbouring country is run by the ISI, military and terrorists.

Published: 30th September 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy Sunday said there was no point holding talks with Pakistan as the neighbouring country is run by the "ISI, military and terrorists".

Addressing a press conference here, Swamy said Imran Khan was the prime minister of Pakistan only on paper.

When asked about infiltration of terrorists into India by Pakistan after Khan took over as prime minister of the neighbouring country, Swamy said, "Imran Khan is nothing but a 'chaprasi' (peon). Pakistan is run by the ISI, military and terrorists." 

After becoming Pakistan Prime Minister in August this year, Khan had offered talks with India on key issues, including terrorism and Kashmir.

"There is no point of any talks with them," Swamy said.

He also said that Baluch and Sindhis should be recognised by the government of India. "Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses Pakistan. So, ignore them...," he said.

On Bangladesh, he said India will continue to support it but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina "should tell those mad people to stop demolishing Hindu temples, converting Hindu temples into masjid and converting Hindus to Muslims. This will not be tolerated".

On the NDA government's performance, he said it has done many good works in the last four years and people would bring it back to power to fulfil the unaccomplished tasks.

He said the BJP would fight the national general elections on two issues -- Hindutva and corruption.

"Two big powerful issues are there for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These are Hindutva and corruption. We shall seek one more term for finishing unfulfilled tasks. And people will agree," he said.

He urged the Muslims community agree on building three Hindu temples Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Krishna temple at Mathura and Kashi Viswanath temple at Varanasi.

He also expressed confidence that a 'Ram mandir' would be built by the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Subramanian Swamy ISI BJP Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead