ISI runs Pakistan, no point holding talks with them: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

By PTI

AGARTALA: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy Sunday said there was no point holding talks with Pakistan as the neighbouring country is run by the "ISI, military and terrorists".

Addressing a press conference here, Swamy said Imran Khan was the prime minister of Pakistan only on paper.

When asked about infiltration of terrorists into India by Pakistan after Khan took over as prime minister of the neighbouring country, Swamy said, "Imran Khan is nothing but a 'chaprasi' (peon). Pakistan is run by the ISI, military and terrorists."

After becoming Pakistan Prime Minister in August this year, Khan had offered talks with India on key issues, including terrorism and Kashmir.

"There is no point of any talks with them," Swamy said.

He also said that Baluch and Sindhis should be recognised by the government of India. "Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses Pakistan. So, ignore them...," he said.

On Bangladesh, he said India will continue to support it but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina "should tell those mad people to stop demolishing Hindu temples, converting Hindu temples into masjid and converting Hindus to Muslims. This will not be tolerated".

On the NDA government's performance, he said it has done many good works in the last four years and people would bring it back to power to fulfil the unaccomplished tasks.

He said the BJP would fight the national general elections on two issues -- Hindutva and corruption.

"Two big powerful issues are there for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These are Hindutva and corruption. We shall seek one more term for finishing unfulfilled tasks. And people will agree," he said.

He urged the Muslims community agree on building three Hindu temples Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Krishna temple at Mathura and Kashi Viswanath temple at Varanasi.

He also expressed confidence that a 'Ram mandir' would be built by the BJP.