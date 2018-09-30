Home Nation

Justice Ranjan Gogoi says pendency of cases bring disrepute to system

Justice Gogoi had pointed out that there were around 5,950 judicial vacancies in district courts across the country.

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India-designate Ranjan Gogoi has said he has a plan to deal with the pendency of cases which has been bringing in a lot of "disrepute" to the judicial system.

Justice Gogoi, who will take over as the 46th CJI on October 3, said Saturday he has a plan to deal with the backlog of cases and he will "unfold" it soon.

He was speaking at an event 'Role of Bar and Bench in Social Engineering,' organised by the Youth Bar Association of India.

"Two things are troubling me. One is pendency of cases as it brings a lot of disrepute to the judicial system. The problem has the potential of making the system itself irrelevant.

"Accused in criminal cases are getting hearing after serving their sentence and parties in civil disputes are getting judgements after two-three generations. It is serious problem, but it is not too difficult and it can be resolved. I have a plan and will soon unfold it," Justice Gogoi said.

He sought the support of bar and the bench in the process.

Earlier, Justice Gogoi had pointed out that there were around 5,950 judicial vacancies in district courts across the country.

He had said the problem does not lie in the short tenure (of judges) but lies in the change of priorities with change of chief justices and batted for a consistent policy for the judiciary.

"Then if you have a policy and if you implement it, then the tenure will not be a matter," Justice Gogoi had said then.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra had on September 4 recommended the name of Justice Gogoi as the his successor.

He will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3, a day after Justice Misra's tenure ends.

Justice Gogoi was among four most senior judges who called a press conference in January and criticised Justice Misra on various issues, especially the manner of allocation of cases to certain benches.

Justices J Chelameswar (since retired), Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph were among those who addressed the press conference, perhaps a first in the history of the Indian judiciary.

