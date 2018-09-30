Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan seeks formation of cow protection ministry

Emphasising further on the need to intensify people's effort for the protection of cows, Chouhan advised citizens to shelter cows in their homes as per their capacity.

Published: 30th September 2018 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By ANI

KHAJURAHO: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday called for the establishment of a full-fledged independent ministry in the state for the protection of cows.

Addressing a public gathering here, the Chief Minister said, "We already have a Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Board, but it is my wish from the heart to make a full-fledged ministry for the protection of cows. A board has its own limitations, as to it the government provides fewer funds in different installments, but if an independent ministry will be created there will be a better inflow of finances."

Emphasising further on the need to intensify people's effort for the protection of cows, Chouhan advised citizens to shelter cows in their homes as per their capacity.

"People should start doing more for the protection of cows. If every house just shelters two to four cows as per their capacity, there can be a big revolution," he added.

Earlier in June, Swami Akhileshwaranand, who was elevated from the post of Chairman of the state's cow protection board to the rank of a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, had appealed to Chouhan for the formation of a cow ministry.

