NRC applicant will not be allowed to change legacy person in claim form

GUWAHATI: People who were left out in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and are now seeking to include their names in the draft cannot change the legacy person. The legacy person is usually the head of a family. When the NRC process had begun in 2015, every household had cited a legacy person in the application form. The person is either the grandfather or the grandmother or the father or the mother.

As the process of filing of claims and objections (this is for those who missed out) began on September 25, NRC authorities said a person seeking to get his or her name included in NRC must not submit document or documents which he or she had already submitted initially. However, the person can submit any of the ten documents prescribed by the Supreme Court. These are basically land documents, permanent residential certificate, passport, LIC policy etc. The documents have to be dated pre-March 24, 1971 - the cut-off date based on which the NRC is being updated. This means the immigrants who entered India after March 24, 1971 will be viewed illegal.

According to reports, a lot of applicants had managed to get their names included by submitting forged documents of voters' ID, citizenship proof, refugee permit, ration card and NRC of 1951 - the five documents which the Supreme Court has kept on hold till October 23. On that day, the court will pass an order on whether or not these documents will be admissible in the ongoing process of claims and objections which will conclude on November 25.

If the court does not have a problem with these five documents, people, who missed the NRC bus, can claim inclusion of their names by submitting these documents. A large majority of the applicants managed to get their names included in NRC by submitting these documents.

The draft NRC published on July 30 included the names of 2.9 crore people out of a total application of 3.29 crore while the first draft published during the intervening nights of December 31 and January one contained 1.9 crore names.