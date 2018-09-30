Nude body of woman recovered from train in Bihar

By UNI

DEHRI-ON-SONE: Rail police today recovered the nude body of a woman concealed in a carton from a general compartment of Palamu-Singrauli Link Express at Dehri-on-Sone railway station under Mughalsarai division of East Central Railway.

Rail police said that the body of woman was recovered after a sweeper cleaning the compartment at the railway station noticed the carton lying near the toilet in a suspected condition.

Sources said that when the carton was opened, the nude body of woman covered with three plastic bags was found. Sources suspected that a dreaded criminal had killed the woman and kept her body in the general compartment of the train to conceal it.

The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

The identity of the deceased was yet unknown, rail police added.