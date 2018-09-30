Home Nation

Nude body of woman recovered from train in Bihar

Sources said that when the carton was opened, the nude body of woman covered with three plastic bags was found

Published: 30th September 2018 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By UNI

DEHRI-ON-SONE: Rail police today recovered the nude body of a woman concealed in a carton from a general compartment of Palamu-Singrauli Link Express at Dehri-on-Sone railway station under Mughalsarai division of East Central Railway.

Rail police said that the body of woman was recovered after a sweeper cleaning the compartment at the railway station noticed the carton lying near the toilet in a suspected condition.

Sources said that when the carton was opened, the nude body of woman covered with three plastic bags was found. Sources suspected that a dreaded criminal had killed the woman and kept her body in the general compartment of the train to conceal it.

The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

The identity of the deceased was yet unknown, rail police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Bihar train Bihar nude body

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament