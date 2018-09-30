Home Nation

One month's salary of Punjab CM, Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs yet to reach flood-hit people of Kerala

A cabinet minister under anonymity said that a form was sent to him which he filled and sent it back but he was not asked to fill any cheque regarding his one month salary.

Published: 30th September 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: It has been more than forty-one days since Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced that he along with his cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament and MLAs of the ruling Congress party would donate one month's salary each to help the flood-hit people of Kerala but it seems that the state government has forgotten to send the same.

Sources pointed out that the Kerala government is still waiting for that money to reach them. While a few Congress legislators have sent their one month's salary cheques to the party office in the state assembly but they are lying in a cupboard in the office only. It is learnt that the one month's salary of the Punjab CM, cabinet ministers and the rest more than 50 ruling party MLAs approximately comes to Rs 70 lakh.

A cabinet minister under anonymity said that a form was sent to him which he filled and sent it back but he was not asked to fill any cheque regarding his one month salary. He said that he had got his salary but till date has not sent any cheque as no one demanded the same from him.

On August 19, it was announced that all MPs and MLAs of the Punjab Congress, led by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, will donate their one-month salary to support the Kerala flood relief measures. The decision followed a directive from AICC president Rahul Gandhi to all Congress members of Parliament and members of Legislative Assemblies across the country to give a month's salary each to help Kerala.

Amarinder had then announced his decision to immediately donate his one-month salary to ensure speedy relief. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar then told party workers to ensure the money reached the Kerala authorities over the next two-three days.

The decision to donate a month's salary came a day after Amarinder announced Rs 10 crore in aid for the flood-ravaged state. While Rs 5 crore was transferred to the Kerala CM's Relief Fund, the remaining was sent in the form of ready-to-eat food and other essential supplies. The State Government has already dispatched four plane loads of 150 MTs of relief material for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people of Kerala.

A few days back, the officials of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau contributed a day's salary to help the people of the flood-ravaged state. ADGP-cum-Chief Director Vigilance Bureau B K Uppal handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to CM Amarinder.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala flood relief Punjab Congress Amarinder Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament