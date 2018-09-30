Home Nation

Over 60 stranded people rescued in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district

Around 60 Nepali porters were on their way to Himachal Pradesh when they got stuck near Lakhang on September 22 due to heavy snowfall.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kargil

Kargil district administration and Kargil District police rescued and airlifted around 60 Nepali porters including women and children and 1 French national yesterday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Over 60 people, including a French national, were rescued by police after they were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district due to heavy snowfall, officials said Sunday.

Around 60 Nepali porters, including women and children, a French national, and four Indians, were on their way to Himachal Pradesh when they got stuck near Lakhang on September 22 due to heavy snowfall in the region, a police spokesperson said.

He said after strenuous efforts by a police team with the help of locals, 65 stranded passengers were traced near Lakhang and shifted to a nearby village where they were provided food, shelter and other necessities.

Many people suffered frostbite, the spokesman said.

"After active efforts from district administration and police, helicopter rescue was arranged and 13 people who needed medical aide were airlifted to Padum Zanskar and shifted to Zanskar community health centre Saturday," he said.

They are undergoing treatment, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kargil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead