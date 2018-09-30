Pakistan chopper violates Indian airspace along LoC in Poonch district

By PTI

JAMMU: A Pakistani chopper Sunday violated the airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm.

#WATCH A Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/O4QHxCf7CR — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back.