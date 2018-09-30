South Eastern Railway eliminates all unmanned level crossings

By PTI

KOLKATA: South Eastern Railway has become the fifth zonal railway in the country to eliminate all unmanned level crossings, which has caused many accidents in the railway network, an SER spokesman said Sunday.

The SER eliminated 149 unmanned level crossings that existed at the beginning of this financial year, a few days before the target date of September 30, spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

"This will not only ensure punctuality and safety in train operations, but also will be of immense benefit to the road users," Ghosh said.

The Kolkata-headquartered SER eliminated the unmanned level crossings in its four divisions - Adra, Chakradharpur, Kharagpur and Ranchi within September 25.

Out of the total 149 unmanned level crossings, 116 have been manned, while limited height subways have been constructed at 26 locations.

The rest have been eliminated either through diversion of traffic or closure, he said.