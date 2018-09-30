Two cops suspended on charges of giving fake reports of passports in Uttar Pradesh
Published: 30th September 2018 02:19 PM | Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:19 PM
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two policemen were suspended for allegedly giving fake reports of passport verification in Shamli district, police said.
The incident came to light when one of the applicant's address did not match the address verified by these policemen, according to Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar.
Twenty passport reports of applicants were found to be fake, he said.