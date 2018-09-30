Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ram Kumar Verma​​​​​​​ dies after prolonged illness

Published: 30th September 2018 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP MLA from Nighasan assembly segment in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh Ram Kumar Verma died here on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

He was around 64.

Family members said that the legislator died at a private hospital after a prolonged illness.

The cremation would be held at his native village in his constituency on Monday morning.

Mr Verma was PWD minister on 1991 and cooperative minister in 1997 8n the BJP governments in the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the sudden demise of the MLA.

"We have lost a dedicated leader who served people of his constituency with all dedication and honesty," CM added.

UP BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, assembly speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit and deputy CM Keshav Prasad maurya have also expressed their condolences.

