20 tremors hit Andaman and Nicobar islands in a span of 11 hours
The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 AM, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later.
Published: 01st April 2019 08:32 AM | Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 12:49 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Twenty medium intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands in a span of 11 hours on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
All the tremors were of magnitude between 4.5 and 5.5, the NCS said.
The first quake with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 AM, followed by another with a magnitude of 5, a couple of minutes later.
The last jolt was recorded at 3.44 PM with a magnitude of 4.8, it said.
The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.
It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.