Airfares likely to go up after jet fuel price hike

Jet Airways might feel the pinch more given its ongoing struggle to stay afloat.

Published: 01st April 2019 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Air passengers may have to spend more as oil marketing companies have increased the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

ATF now costs Rs 63,472.22 per kilolitre in Delhi, up Rs 677 (over 1 per cent) from Rs 62,795 per kl last month, according to the notification by the Indian Oil Corporation. A similar hike in the prices was seen in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

"The 1 per cent increase in ATF price is expected to affect air travel especially ahead of the peak travel season," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

"The prices may fluctuate in short to medium term. But with capacity expansion underway there might be stabilisation as we head further into the travel season," Dhall said. The prices are revised on the first day of every month.

Aloke Bajpai, CEO and Co-founder, Ixigo, said, "With peak summer travel season round the corner and an ongoing capacity crunch due to grounding of planes, hike in ATF can lead to an increase in last-minute fares and aggrevate the increasing airfare situation seen since February."

"But average domestic fares might normalise and even dip 15-20 per cent if attempts to get some grounded planes operational come through," Bajpai added.

The aviation sector is seeing flared-up fares due to capacity constraints caused by reasons like shortage of aircraft in the wake of grounding of Boeing MAX 737 globally over safety concerns.

Jet Airways might feel the pinch more given its ongoing struggle to stay afloat.

