Attacked Gurugram family threatens mass suicide

By IANS

GURUGRAM: A minority family that faced brutal assault on the day of Holi in Gurugram, on Monday threatened to commit mass suicide, alleging that both district police and civil administration are favouring the attackers under political pressure.

"The matter is in public domain. Everyone know how goons attacked us in a planned manner. But district police is still not helping us and allowing the attackers and their family members to threaten us to withdraw the FIR," said Mohamad Akhtar, one of the victims.

"They (attackers) keep coming to our house and abuse our women and girls. If district administration and police do not help us get justice, we will commit mass suicide," Akhtar said.

The victim family has submitted a memorandum to the Sohna Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for a speedy trial as the case is quite clear. They have also mentioned the suicide threat in the memorandum in case justice is not delivered.

"Local police have registered an FIR against two youths of our family to put pressure on us," Akhtar alleged. The family has also threatened to migrate from Gurugram to Delhi.

Meanwhile, refuting the favouritism charge, Gurugram (South) DCP Himanshu Garg has said that both groups were involved in the altercation.

"We have arrested 13 persons so far and more arrests could be made. The allegation of favouritism is baseless," Garg said.

On March 21, 35 to 40 persons attacked a Muslim family and severely thrashed them. The entire incident was shot by a victim on a mobile phone and uploaded in social media.