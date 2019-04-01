Home Nation

Banihal attack: NSG probing amount of explosive used

The NSG is probing the amount of explosives used in Saturday’s failed car bomb attack on the CRPF convoy at Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Published: 01st April 2019

Jammu explosion

Ramban Security personnel inspect the mangled remains of a car which exploded near a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on March 30, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR : The NSG is probing the amount of explosives used in Saturday’s failed car bomb attack on the CRPF convoy at Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. The police have launched a manhunt to track down the driver of the Santro, who jumped out of the car minutes before the blast.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Manish Kumar Sinha said that investigation was on to ascertain how much explosive was used. “NSG experts have taken samples for tests. They will give details,” he said.
Asked whether the blast had failed or taken place prematurely, Sinha said, “Experts are analysing and only they can tell whether it was a premature blast at Banihal.” 

A Santro vehicle of 2011 make was used in the incident. The CRPF vehicle had suffered minor damages in the blast.
 

