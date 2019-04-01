Home Nation

Bihar Yadav feud: Tej Pratap forms 'Lalu-Rabri morcha', to contest poll as Independent candidate

The Yadav scion said he has chosen Saran seat as that has been a bastion of his father and mother Rabri Devi.

Published: 01st April 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Prasad, dropped a bombshell on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday, when he announced a new political outfit- the Lalu-Rabri Morcha’ (LRM) and threatened to put up 20 candidates, including at Chapra, where his father-in-law Chandrika Rai is the RJD candidate.

The announcement was met with disbelief in the RJD, with senior leader and party spokesperson Bhola Yadav seeking to discount its probability and others rushing to stem any potential damage. 

Tej Pratap said the LRM will be a non- political morcha and part of RJD but would support 20 independent candidates.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Tej Pratap has had a love-hate relationship with his father’s party and though he denies rift within the family, especially with his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad-appointed as the successor of Lalu Prasad- his latest pique is over his advice to field two candidates from the RJD youth wing from Jehanabad and Sheohar being overlooked. 

However, many insiders pin it to his disaffection over his younger brother taking all the political credit and his own feeling of having been sidelined.

On Monday, he told the media: “I will contest Chhapra, which is my family’s traditional seat, but only if my mother Rabri Devi does not agree to contest on my request.”

Lalu Prasad had represented Chapra a long time in Parliament.

Love-hate relationship

Tej Pratap has had a love-hate relationship with his father’s party and though he denies rift within the family, especially with his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad-appointed as the successor of Lalu Prasad- his latest pique is over his advice to field two candidates from the RJD youth wing from Jehanabad and Sheohar being overlooked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar elections Lalu-Rabri morcha Lok sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp