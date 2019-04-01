Bihar Yadav feud: Tej Pratap forms 'Lalu-Rabri morcha', to contest poll as Independent candidate

By Express News Service

PATNA: Former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Prasad, dropped a bombshell on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday, when he announced a new political outfit- the Lalu-Rabri Morcha’ (LRM) and threatened to put up 20 candidates, including at Chapra, where his father-in-law Chandrika Rai is the RJD candidate.

The announcement was met with disbelief in the RJD, with senior leader and party spokesperson Bhola Yadav seeking to discount its probability and others rushing to stem any potential damage.

Tej Pratap said the LRM will be a non- political morcha and part of RJD but would support 20 independent candidates.

Tej Pratap has had a love-hate relationship with his father’s party and though he denies rift within the family, especially with his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad-appointed as the successor of Lalu Prasad- his latest pique is over his advice to field two candidates from the RJD youth wing from Jehanabad and Sheohar being overlooked.

However, many insiders pin it to his disaffection over his younger brother taking all the political credit and his own feeling of having been sidelined.

On Monday, he told the media: “I will contest Chhapra, which is my family’s traditional seat, but only if my mother Rabri Devi does not agree to contest on my request.”

Lalu Prasad had represented Chapra a long time in Parliament.

