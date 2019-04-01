Home Nation

Bikaner Lok Sabha seat: Congress fields cousin against Union minister Arjun Meghwal

Arjun Ram entered politics in 2009 after resigning from the IAS whereas Madan Gopal took VRS from IPS before the assembly election in 2018.

Published: 01st April 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The contest for the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat is a fight within the family as BJP candidate and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Congress' Madan Gopal Meghwal are cousins.

While Congress candidate is in the fray for the first time, the BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal will be contesting to retain the seat, which has been the saffron party's stronghold from the last 15 years.

Actor Dharmendra had represented the seat in 2004.

Both the candidate have served the government through administrative services.

Arjun Ram entered politics in 2009 after resigning from the IAS whereas Madan Gopal took VRS from IPS before the assembly election in 2018.

Arjun Ram is two consecutive times BJP MP from Bikaner seat.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He had defeated Congress's Shankar Pannu with over 3 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha election and considered a heavyweight in the BJP.

"He is elder son of my aunt (Mausi) and is also elder to me. We believe in different ideologies. I am a strong Congress worker whereas he is a staunch BJP man. I may be the first timer but I am accepting the challenge," Madan Gopal said.

The BJP leader is presently facing infighting within the party as the former minister and BJP veteran Devi Singh Bhati has been opposing his candidature from the seat accusing him of working as an agent of the Congress.

The battle on the seat also gets tougher this time as CPIM has given a ticket to a strong candidate Sheopat Ram who fought the election unsuccessfully from Raisingnagar seat.

Caste equation between upper castes which are in sizeable number and reserved castes too will play a major role on the Lok Sabha seat comprising eight assembly seats of which seven are in Bikaner district and one seat Anupgarh falls in Sriganganagar district.

Presently, BJP hold four Anupgarh, Nokha, Lunkarnsar, and Bikaner east whereas Bikaner west, Kolayat and Khajuwala seats are with Congress while Dungargarh seat was grabbed by CPIM in the recent assembly election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Meghwal Madan Gopal Congress BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp