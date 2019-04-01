Calling Indian Army 'Modi Ji Ki Sena' an insult to the whole nation: Kejriwal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath terming the Indian Army as "Modi's ji Ki Sena" tantamounts to insulting the whole nation.

"Yogi Adityanath has said that this is not Indian Army but Modi's Army. I want to ask you that the Indian Army is Army of India or Modi's Army? This is an insult of our Army, this is an insult of the whole nation. The Army has also said that this is their insult," Kejriwal said.

Adityanath on Sunday had referred to the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous Congress government.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that Delhiites should vote for "full statehood" for Delhi.

"This time when you go for the vote, please vote for making Delhi a full state and not for making the Prime Minister. You give all the 7 seats to the AAP and they will make Delhi a full state or within 2 years we will snatch the full statehood for Delhi from them," said Kejriwal.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12 and result will be announced on May 23.