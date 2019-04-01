Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: CPM mouthpiece attacks Rahul, calls him Pappu over Wayanad candidature

In the editorial titled "Pappu strike for the downfall of Congress" in the Monday's issue, Rahul has been termed a "failed politician" who chose Wayanad for the fear that he would lose Amethi this tim

Published: 01st April 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani has unleashed a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting in the Wayanad LS seat.

In the editorial titled "Pappu strike for the downfall of Congress" in the Monday's issue, Rahul has been termed as a "failed politician" who chose Wayanad in the fear that he would lose Amethi this time.

"Rahul eyes the minority votes in Wayanad. Minority communities form the majority in Wayanad. But why should the voters of Wayanad elect Rahul since he has stated that he would retain Amethi? He cannot trick the voters of Wayanad," the editorial said.

ALSO READ | Rahul’s arrival will create ripples in South Indian election results: Ramesh Chennithala

"All are aware that Congress nurtured the BJP in the country. It opened the doors of the disputed place in Ayodhya for the Hindus to worship. It allowed silanyas there and the Babri Masjid was destroyed during the Congress' rule. Without vigorously working for the defeat of the BJP in the country, Congress has in fact absorbed the BJP's Hindutva idea. It was the Congress leadership which said Rahul was a "sacred thread-wearing Brahmin" and an "ardent devotee of Lord Shiva"."

The editorial said Congress had the responsibility to answer Sitaram Yechuri and Pinarayi Vijayan who asked what was the Congress' message by fielding Rahul in Wayanad.

Had if Rahul wanted to target the BJP, he would have spared Kerala. He is fighting the Left in Kerala.

"How can a leader who does not have the confidence to defeat BJP in Amethi lead an anti-BJP alliance? The Wayanad contest shows that the country is heading towards an anti-BJP alliance in which the Congress would not have an upper hand."

"Rahul's selection of Wayanad shows that he is a failed politician. Figuratively, this is a Pappu strike by the Congress which would make its fall complete," the editorial ends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deshabhimani CPM mouthpiece congress Elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp