Lok Sabha elections 2019: CPM mouthpiece attacks Rahul, calls him Pappu over Wayanad candidature

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani has unleashed a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting in the Wayanad LS seat.

In the editorial titled "Pappu strike for the downfall of Congress" in the Monday's issue, Rahul has been termed as a "failed politician" who chose Wayanad in the fear that he would lose Amethi this time.

"Rahul eyes the minority votes in Wayanad. Minority communities form the majority in Wayanad. But why should the voters of Wayanad elect Rahul since he has stated that he would retain Amethi? He cannot trick the voters of Wayanad," the editorial said.

"All are aware that Congress nurtured the BJP in the country. It opened the doors of the disputed place in Ayodhya for the Hindus to worship. It allowed silanyas there and the Babri Masjid was destroyed during the Congress' rule. Without vigorously working for the defeat of the BJP in the country, Congress has in fact absorbed the BJP's Hindutva idea. It was the Congress leadership which said Rahul was a "sacred thread-wearing Brahmin" and an "ardent devotee of Lord Shiva"."

The editorial said Congress had the responsibility to answer Sitaram Yechuri and Pinarayi Vijayan who asked what was the Congress' message by fielding Rahul in Wayanad.

Had if Rahul wanted to target the BJP, he would have spared Kerala. He is fighting the Left in Kerala.

"How can a leader who does not have the confidence to defeat BJP in Amethi lead an anti-BJP alliance? The Wayanad contest shows that the country is heading towards an anti-BJP alliance in which the Congress would not have an upper hand."

"Rahul's selection of Wayanad shows that he is a failed politician. Figuratively, this is a Pappu strike by the Congress which would make its fall complete," the editorial ends.