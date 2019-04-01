Home Nation

Former Bihar minister, who recently quit HAM, joins RLSP

Patel, who used to head the HAM state unit, was inducted into the RLSP by the party's national president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha.

Published: 01st April 2019 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

PATNA: Former Bihar minister Vrishan Patel, who recently quit the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) in February, Sunday joined the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) another constituent of the opposition "Mahagathbandhan".

Patel, who used to head the HAM state unit, was inducted into the RLSP by the party's national president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha.

The development will have no adverse effect on the party's ties with the HAM, headed by ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

"Patel had quit the HAM more than a month back. Had he been still with that party, it could have created problems. But since he has already spent some time outside it, there should be no issues," Kushwaha told reporters.

Replying to queries from journalists, Patel said, "I had quit the HAM but had made it clear then that I was upset over certain matters which were not in the interests of Mahagathbandhan. My commitment to the anti-NDA formation was always intact and there is nothing odd in my joining another constituent of the Grand Alliance." Patel had resigned from HAM in February on a day when its national spokesperson Danish Rizwan also quit the party with both leaders trading charges.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Manjhi accepted their resignations but re-inducted Rizwan about a fortnight ago.

Patel's induction into the RLSP could be seen as an attempt by Kushwaha to make a dent into the "Lav-Kush" combination of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who heads the JD(U) which is a part of the NDA.

In the state's political lexicon, "Lav-Kush" is used to describe Kurmi and Koeri castes.

Kumar is a Kurmi and so is Patel, whose father Veerchand Patel was among the tallest OBC leaders of Bihar in his times.

Kushwaha is a Koeri.

Yadavs largely with Lalu Prasad's RJD which is the largest constituent of the "Mahagathbandhan" along with Kurmis and Koeris form the "Triveni", a term used to refer the three dominant OBC groups in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vrishan Patel Lok Sabha elections HAM RLSP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp