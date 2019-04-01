Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bhupesh Baghel sends mirror to PM Modi to look into his real face

After sending the parcel of a wall mirror to the prime minister, Baghel, in a Twitter post, said the country's people will show the mirror to Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has sent a mirror to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that he look into it to identify his "real face".

"I am sending you this mirror as a gift. You keep this mirror at such a place in your residence on Lok Kalyan Marg from where you pass most of the time so that you can try to identify your real face by looking into this mirror again and again," the Congress leader said in his tweet in Hindi.

"You may not use this mirror and throw it in a dustbin of PM's residence. But you cannot escape from looking into the mirror. The country's 125 crore population is going to show you the mirror in this election. Are you ready Modiji?" Baghel said in another tweet using hashtag #ModiVsModi.

Baghel also wrote a letter to Modi and posted it on his Facebook page, criticising his policies.

"Modi has given himself several names that people get confused by which name to call him. Chaiwala, fakir, chowkidar, saheb and don't know how many others," he said.

Targeting the prime minister over his suit, foreign tours, GST, policy related to Pakistan and China, Rafale fights jets deal, he claimed that all his promises turned out be a "jumla" (rhetoric) as none of them was fulfilled.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"People are not able to recognise your (PM) real face. Do you remember which is your real face? Before you come to people wearing another mask of lies, I am sending you the mirror as a gift," he added.

After Baghel, other Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh also sent mirrors to BJP leaders in the state.

Karuna Shukla, a Congress leader and niece of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajapyee, sent a mirror to ex-chief minister Raman Singh.

Shukla contested the last year's state Assembly election against Singh.

Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing head Shailesh Nitin Trivedi also sent a mirror to state BJP chief Vikram Usendi.

However, BJP state spokesperson Sachchidanand Upasane termed the Congress' move as "politics of low mentality".

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should send a mirror to his party president Rahul Gandhi and he himself should look into the mirror as he is out on bail," he said.

"Nobody can match Prime Minister Modi's image. Modiji has shown the mirror to Congress. He has shown the mirror to terrorists," he added.

