Lok Sabha elections 2019: Two women candidates named as BSP announces second list

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which included a woman candidate each from Mishrikh and Akbarpur.

Neelu Satyarthi has been fielded from Mishrikh, a reserved constituency for Schedule Castes (SC), while Nisha Sachan has been named from Akbarpur.

It also named Amar Chandra Jauhar from Shahjahanpur, Manoj Agarwal from Farukkhabad, Pankaj Singh from Jalaun (another SC reserved seat) and Dilip Kumar Singh from Hamirpur.

It had earlier announced eight names.

The party has entered into an electoral alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) of Ajit Singh. It is contesting on 38 seats while the SP is on 37 and RLD on three.

The BSP could not win any seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.