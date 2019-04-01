Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Two women candidates named as BSP announces second list

Neelu Satyarthi has been fielded from Mishrikh, a reserved constituency for Schedule Castes (SC), while Nisha Sachan has been named from Akbarpur.

Published: 01st April 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which included a woman candidate each from Mishrikh and Akbarpur.

Neelu Satyarthi has been fielded from Mishrikh, a reserved constituency for Schedule Castes (SC), while Nisha Sachan has been named from Akbarpur.

It also named Amar Chandra Jauhar from Shahjahanpur, Manoj Agarwal from Farukkhabad, Pankaj Singh from Jalaun (another SC reserved seat) and Dilip Kumar Singh from Hamirpur.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

It had earlier announced eight names.

The party has entered into an electoral alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) of Ajit Singh. It is contesting on 38 seats while the SP is on 37 and RLD on three.

The BSP could not win any seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP Bahujan Samaj Party Neelu Satyarthi Nisha Sachan Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp