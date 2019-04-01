Home Nation

Omar Abdullah hopes to bring back 'President', 'Prime Minister' post in J&K

On Saturday, PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had warned the Centre that if Article 370 is scrapped, the relationship with the state will cease to exist.

Published: 01st April 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministe Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministe Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BANDIPORA: National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Monday said he would like to bring back the posts of "President" and "Prime Minister" for the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering here, the former Chief Minister said, "Rest of the princely states merged with the country without condition but we had said that we will have our own identity, our own constitution. We had our own "'Sadar-e-Riyasat (President)" and "Wazir-e-Azam (Prime Minister)" too. By God's grace, we will bring that back."

Omar, while speaking to reporters after the address, also warned that any tampering with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, notably, Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution, will lead to a rethinking of the state's relationship with the nation.

"They are talking of removing Article 35 A. When they did not hear about 35A, what will they remove? As far as removing that is concerned, we won't let that happen," Omar said.

READ HERE | PM Modi hits out at Omar Abdullah over his separate PM statement

"A promise was made to this state and people of the state. There is no time-limit over that promise. We were not told that this was for 10 years or 20 years. We were told that as long as Jammu and Kashmir remains a part of this country, the state will continue to enjoy special status," he went on to say.

The former Chief Minister added, "Obviously, what will be our relationship with this country if you remove that special status? Our relation is on that basis. You are talking of removing Article 370 and Article 35 A, then you will have to talk about this (rethinking Jammu-Kashmir's relation with India) too."

Article 370 of the Constitution grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35 (A) grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of the state.

READ| Article 35A: A Pandit, Buddhist and Sikh from J&K on what it means to them

On Saturday, PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had warned the Centre that if Article 370 is scrapped, the relationship with the state will cease to exist.

"If you break that bridge (Article 370)... Then you will have to renegotiate the relationship between India and Jammu and Kashmir. There will be new conditions... A Muslim majority state, would it even want to stay with you? If you scrap Article 370, your relation with Jammu and Kashmir will be over," Mufti had said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President Jammu and Kashmir National conference Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2109 Article 370

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp