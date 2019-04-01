Pakistan shells forward areas in J&K's Poonch

Home Nation

This is for the fourth consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops Monday fired mortar shells on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, sparking panic among border residents, officials said.

A defence spokesman said Pakistan violated the ceasefire around 7.40 am by shelling mortars and firing with small arms along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district.

"The Indian Army is retaliating," the spokesman said.

Official sources said panic gripped the residents as Pakistan heavily shelled forward areas and targeted civilian areas.

Mortar shells have landed in different villages of Qasba, Kerni, Guntariyan and Shahpur, forcing the people to stay indoors and take precautionary measures to avoid any casualty, they said.

Intense shelling is going on but there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side so far, the officials said, adding all schools in shelling-hit areas have been closed as a precautionary measure.

