Home Nation

PM Modi attacks Sharad Pawar, says NCP chief not contesting polls as party slipping from his grip

Launching the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's poll campaign in Maharashtra, Modi also accused the Congress of labelling the Hindu society as terrorists.

Published: 01st April 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | EPS)

By PTI

WARDHA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying there was infighting in his party, which was slipping from his control.

Launching the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's poll campaign in Maharashtra at a public rally here, Modi said Pawar decided not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls after realising that the situation was not in his favour.

"Pawar decided against contesting the polls sensing unfavourable situation. There is infighting in the NCP, the party is slipping from Pawar's grip," he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Blasting the opposition parties over their criticism of the NDA government after the air strike on terror camps in Pakistan following the Pulwama attack, he asked people if they wanted India's heroes or those who became heroes in the neighbouring country.

He also accused the Congress of labelling the "peace-loving" Hindu society as terrorists.

Modi said the Congress was scared of fielding candidates in the seats dominated by the majority population.

"Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population," Modi said.

His barb was apparently directed at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

"Congress used the term 'Hindu terror'. It labelled the peace-loving Hindus as terrorists. Is there a single incident of Hindu terrorism?" Modi said.

"Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in election. Hence, it is scared of fielding candidate from constituencies dominated by majority population," Modi added.

Hitting out at the Congress over the 'chowkidar of toilets' remark, Modi said, "Your abuse is an ornament for me." 

He also congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of EMISAT satellite onboard polar rocket PSLV-C45 from Sriharikota.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Sharad Pawar NCP BJP Shiv Sena Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp