Rahul Gandhi has run away from Amethi fearing poll defeat: Subramanian Swamy

By ANI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi has "run away from Amethi fearing that he is going to lose the Lok Sabha election."

"He is afraid of the fact that he is going to lose elections from Amethi. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi fought from two places. At that time Congress advertised that Modi knew nothing about India as he is from Gujarat. Hence he fought from two places," said Swamy.

"But what was the need for those who won three times from Amethi to leave it and go to Wayanad. This is because he is now afraid," said Swamy.

Congress on Sunday announced that party president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, in addition to Amethi, to further strengthen the unity of north and south.

He also slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her alleged remark on her not visiting the Ram Janam Bhoomi by saying that she is a Christian and it's right for her not to visit the Ram Janam Bhoomi.

"She is a Christian. Her not visiting there is a right thing," said Swamy.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place in all seven phases of polling, starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.